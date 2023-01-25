Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wished all on the occasion of National Voters Day on January 25 and urged people to exercise their right to vote.



Taking to Twitter, Assam CM wrote, “Voting is a constitutional right as well as responsibility & every vote counts. As we observe #NationalVotersDay to commemorate the establishment of

@ECISVEEP, I urge all eligible voters to exercise their Right to Vote & play a part in the functioning of our vibrant democracy”.

Voting is a constitutional right as well as responsibility & every vote counts.



As we observe #NationalVotersDay to commemorate the establishment of @ECISVEEP, I urge all eligible voters to exercise their Right to Vote & play a part in the functioning of our vibrant democracy. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 25, 2023

India is observing its 13th National Voters Day today, January 25. A national function organized by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will be held where President Droupadi Murmu will be gracing the occasion.



The theme for this year’s NVD, ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure’ is dedicated to voters which conveys individual’s feeling and aspiration towards participation in the electoral process through power of their vote.



President Murmu will be presenting the National Awards for the year 2022 which includes awards for the Best Electoral Practices presented to State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections during 2022 in different spheres such as IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management, Accessible Election, Electoral Roll and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach.



National awards will also be given to important stakeholders like government departments dn amedia organizations for their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness.



Also read : Assam’s young tabla maestro Shreya Bhattacharjee awarded with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar