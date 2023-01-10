The mother and elder brother of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly met with a road mishap that took place in Jagiroad, Silsang area, in the suburbs of Guwahati City on Monday, January 10.

Reports suggest that a Scorpio that was traveling at a high speed collided with the vehicle in which CM's mother and his elder brother was travelling and sped off before being caught.

Fortunately, Mrinalini Devi, the CM's mother, and Diganta Biswa Sarma, CM's elder brother, are safe and unharmed.

The mother and son were traveling to Diphu in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam to attend a function when the accident occurred.

Local police arrived at the scene in the interim to assess the situation.

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