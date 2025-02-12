A team of Assam Police has travelled to Mumbai to investigate a case related to India’s Got Latent, following an FIR registered by the Guwahati Crime Branch against several YouTubers and social media influencers.

Senior Assam Police officials confirmed that the FIR names Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and others for allegedly promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussions.

The investigation comes amid growing scrutiny over digital content, with authorities cracking down on online content deemed inappropriate.

Further action will depend on the findings of the Assam Police team in Mumbai.



Also Read: Assam files FIR against YouTubers over explicit content on "India's Got Latent"

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 10 announced criminal charges against five prominent YouTubers and social media influencers over their participation in "India's Got Latent," citing obscene and sexually explicit content.

The Guwahati Crime Branch registered cases against Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Samay Raina under multiple sections of the BNS 2023, IT Act, Cinematograph Act, and Indecent Representation of Women Act.

The legal action follows widespread outrage over inappropriate remarks made during the show, particularly an offensive question posed by Allahbadia to a contestant involving their parents.