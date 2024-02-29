The vigilance cell of the Assam Chief Minister has filed a chargesheet against the arrested Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) on charges of extortion.

Based upon the findings of the enquiry report as per approval of the Competent Authority regarding the disproportionate assets acquired by Bhaskar Deka, AFS, DFO allegations were made in the FIR that the income of Bhaskar Deka and his wife from all known legal sources are disproportionate to the assets acquired, despite of the fact that he is a government officer.

Upon completion of the investigation, and based upon oral, circumstantial, documentary and material evidence, it was proved that Bhaskar Deka being a public servant had committed criminal misconduct for his pecuniary benefit, and by corrupt, illegal means & by exercise of personal influence he performed his public duty dishonestly. He was found to have committed criminal misconduct as he intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period of his office abusing his position as a public servant.



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In the course of the investigation, it was found that Bhaskar Deka conducted foreign visits without permission from the competent authority. It was also found that the accused was trying to liquidate the disproportionate assets in his favour and his family members. Therefore, he was arrested on 18.01.2024, as he did not hand over the Indian passport. After arrest, he was remanded to 5 days of police custody.

On completion of the remand period, he was sent to judicial custody and presently he is in the district central Jail, Guwahati.

During the investigation, the engaged empanelled Chartered Accountant firm had analyzed and conducted a forensic auditing of all his financial transactions and details of his immoveable and moveable properties and found the Percentage of the Disproportionate Assets accrued by the arrested accused Bhaskar Deka (U/S) to be 183%. He possessed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 5,38,16,763/-against his known sources of Income.

On receipt of the prosecution sanction accorded by the Department of Environment and Forests, Government of Assam, against the arrested accused Bhaskar Deka, AFS, DFO (U/S), the chargesheet has been submitted today vide Vigilance Police Station Chargesheet No.03/2024 dated 29.02.2024 U/S 13(1)(b)/13(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018).

The total number of pages in the chargesheet is 508 pages.

The investigation of the case has been kept open U/S 173(8) of CrPC for criminal conspiracy and abetment by other people with the arrested accused Bhaskar Deka, AFS, DFO, (U/S) for the charges of accumulation of disproportionate assets.