Assam Jaitya Parishad leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi on February 29 lashed out at Assam DGP GP Singh for allegedly working as a BJP agent in Assam.

Addressing a presser in Guwahati, Gogoi said, "I want to tell Assam DG that you are a public servant and don't try to become a BJP agent to fulfil the saffron party's agenda or a shield. I want to make it loud and clear that you must not cross your lines and do not speak beyond the lines."

Further speaking on the social media post of Assam DGP, Gogoi asserted the top cop not to act as an agent or shield of the BJP and condemned the state police effort to allegedly warn of consequences before the incident occurred.

"There is a rule of law, so if any violation of law happens then its reputation will come up based on legalities, hence before the start of any protest or agitation how can someone threat people with accordance to the law," he added.



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The AJP leader also slammed the state government for giving a half-holiday on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony which incurred a loss of around Rs 800 crore and demanded the Assam DGP collect the losses from the state BJP.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh on the issue of Bandh and loss incurred by the state due to the blockades called by various organisations, unions and individuals stated that the government as per the Gauhati High Court's 2019 order has the right to recover the loss incurred due to the 'Bandh'

In a post shared on X, GP Singh while attaching the Gauhati High court's 2019 order wrote, "Needless to say that with the GSDP of Assam pegged at INR 5,65,401 Crore, loss from a day’s Bandh would be approximately INR 1643 Crores recoverable from those who call for such a Bandh in accordance with Para 35(9) of the aforementioned order of the Hon’ble Gauhati High Court order.

The Gauhati High Court order of 2019 mentions, "Government of Assam in the Home and Political Department shall make an assessment of loss caused to the State on account of bandh or blockade, be it state-wise or district-wise or locality wise, which shall be recoverable from the organizers and main office bearers of such bandh or blockade as arrears of land revenue.

Meanwhile, the Tinsukia unit of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti on February 29 organised a mass sit-in protest against the government's move to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).