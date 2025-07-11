Assam: Coal workers’ union stages dharna at NEC Margherita over colliery demands

Members of the Purvattor Khaadan Mazdoor Sangha, a prominent trade union in the Northeastern Coalfields, staged a dharna on Friday in front of the office of the General Manager of Northeast Coalfields (NEC), Coal India Ltd., Margherita, demanding urgent redressal of long-pending issues.

The protest was organized to press a ten-point charter of demands, with key demands including the reopening of the Tirap, Tikak East, and Tikak West collieries, which have remained shut for an extended period.

The protest comes at a time when production at the Tikak mining company has come to a standstill due to the lack of an appropriate dumping ground, severely impacting coal extraction and affecting local workers’ livelihoods.



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Protesters raised slogans and voiced their frustration over the inaction, creating a charged atmosphere outside the NEC office. The trade union accused the management of ignoring the workers’ concerns and failing to provide timely solutions.

Speaking at the protest, union leaders warned that if their demands are not met promptly, they would be compelled to launch a larger democratic movement in the days to come.

The agitation has drawn attention to the pressing challenges facing the coal sector in the region and the urgent need for coordinated action between stakeholders.