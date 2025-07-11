Weapons seized at Guwahati railway station ahead of Independence Day

In a major security breakthrough, the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered a cache of deadly weapons from Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar Railway Station, averting a potential threat just weeks before Independence Day.

During a routine inspection, the GRP seized three 7.65 mm pistols along with six magazines from a youth who was attempting to smuggle them into the city.

The accused has been identified as Gullo Kumar, a resident of Bihar. He was promptly arrested and is currently in police custody for further interrogation.



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The recovery has raised serious security concerns, especially in the run-up to August 15. Authorities suspect a larger network may be involved, and investigations are underway to trace the source and intended recipients of the arms.

Officials have lauded the GRP team for their swift and efficient action, calling it a crucial step in safeguarding public security during the sensitive pre-Independence Day period.