Assam government on March 16 took a slew of decisions during their cabinet meeting and decided to set up a State College Services Recruitment Board for selection of principals, assistant professors in colleges.

In several decisions taken during the cabinet meet, the state government decided to amend Assam Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2015 for rationalisation of Multiplication Factors and review of the definition of ‘urban area’.

Working for the overall development of safai karamcharis, the government has decided to constitute Assam State Commission for Safai Karamcharis to monitor implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

In decisions pertaining to development of green power projects, the state government of Assam decided to implement 7 green power projects in different districts which includes 70-MW Sonbeel Floating Solar Power Project, 100-MW Tezpur Agrivoltaic Project, 40-MW Golaghat Floating Solar Power Project, 200-MW Margherita Solar Power Projecgt, 50-MW Lower Kopili Agrivoltaic Project, 60-MW Chandrapur PSP with Solar Power Project and 100-MW Batadrava Agrivoltaic Project.

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