Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking at the State Legislative Assembly on March 16, stated that the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) is not at all involved in the entire High School Leaving Certificate (HLSC) paper leak episode.

Addressing the House of during the ongoing budget session 2023-24, Assam CM stated that the HSLC paper leak episode was unfortunate and that it reflects the failure of the government in preventing such acts.

Speaking on the progress of the investigation, CM Sarma lauded the efforts of Assam Police in arresting several persons involved in the paper leak incident and also hoped that the case will be cracked soon.

“Assam government will ensure that the stringent punishment be meted out to the accused”, added CM Sarma.

Ensuring that the government will act tough against persons involved in such incidents, Assam CM further elucidated that such incidents won't be repeated again in the future.

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