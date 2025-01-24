The historic Brahmaputra River Rafting Expedition team, led by the decorated Indian Army officer Colonel Ranveer Singh Jamwal, SM, VSM**, has reached Dhemaji in Assam.

The ambitious journey, which began on January 14, 2025, from Gelling in Arunachal Pradesh, aims to traverse the entire 916-kilometer stretch of the Brahmaputra River within India, culminating at Dhubri-Hatsingimari in Assam.

The expedition is spearheaded by Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, Director of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang. Col. Jamwal is a legendary mountaineer, having climbed Mount Everest three times, completed over 70 mountaineering expeditions, and summited the highest peaks of all seven continents. He is a recipient of the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, equivalent to the Arjuna Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to adventure sports.

Speaking about the expedition, Col. Jamwal told India Today NE, “This journey is not just about adventure, it’s about pushing boundaries, overcoming fear, and setting a new benchmark for exploration in India. The resilience and determination of the team through the life-threatening rapids of Siang reflect the true spirit of NIMAS and the adventurers of our nation.”



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The 22-member team comprises 14 experts from NIMAS, along with Captain Kavitha Basu Palli, a doctor and a seasoned adventurer, Junior Commissioned Officer Ravi Devdkar, two skilled safety kayakers, everal jawans contributing to the mission's success. The team has already covered an impressive 400 kilometers of the mighty Brahmaputra River and is determined to complete the expedition successfully.

The expedition is not without its challenges, the route’s unique challenges, traversing one of the world’s most majestic and demanding river systems. The river's Siang stretch, known for its life-threatening rapids, tested the team's skills and resilience. Despite these dangers, the team has continued to push forward, demonstrating unparalleled bravery and camaraderie.

Earlier, six participants from Arunachal Pradesh joined the team during the journey from Upper Siang to Pasighat, showcasing the spirit of local adventure. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, they were unable to continue the expedition beyond Pasighat.

The Brahmaputra River Rafting Expedition is a celebration of India's spirit of adventure and exploration. By navigating the entire length of the Brahmaputra within India, the team aims to inspire young adventurers and highlight the beauty and challenges of the northeastern region.

The expedition’s journey through Dhemaji marks another milestone in this monumental adventure, capturing the imagination of people across the nation and showcasing the indomitable human spirit. As the team prepares to tackle the remaining stretch of the river, their determination and commitment stand as a testament to the power of teamwork and the thrill of venturing into the unknown.