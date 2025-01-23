The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory for Assam, warning of dense fog and thunderstorms with lightning in isolated areas across the state.

The advisory comes as a part of a larger weather forecast for the Northeast region, which includes Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

According to the forecast, light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, with shallow to moderate fog expected in isolated pockets.

However, dense fog is also predicted in some areas, which could significantly reduce visibility and impact daily commute and travel plans.

In addition to the fog, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Assam, posing a risk to outdoor activities and electrical infrastructure.



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Residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid traveling during periods of low visibility or when thunderstorms are forecasted.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the region are expected to remain relatively stable, with highs reaching around 25°C and lows dipping to approximately 15°C.

However, the fog and mist in the morning, followed by a partly cloudy sky later, may make the day feel cooler than the actual temperature readings.

Regional Weather Outlook:

Arunachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rain is expected, with light snowfall in higher reaches. Thunderstorms with lightning are also possible.

Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura: Dry weather is likely to prevail, with shallow to moderate fog in isolated pockets.