A meeting was convened at the conference hall of the circuit house by Baijnath Basfore, Chairman, Assam State Commission of Safai Karamcharis (Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment) regarding improvement of the social, economical and educational life of the Safai Karamcharis and their dependents and to review whether all the facilities are availed to them or not.

Baijnath Basfore has visited all the Municipal Board's of Dhubri district and has inspected their life standards and ensured whether they are receiving minimum wages or not in the different departments.

He ordered the Municipal Board officials to release their salary wages monthly basis and their salary should never be delayed and he also confirmed whether they are provided with safety gears, medical checkup and enrolled in ESI and PFs and other schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Bima Yojana, Suraksha Yojana etc.



Also Read: Assam: Life imprisonment for 13 in Dhubri's 1996 triple murder case

In this regard, the Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal said that even after repeated requests for enrollment in ESIs and other schemes, they refuse to co-operate by not understanding the procedure.

The Chairman at the same time also confirmed about relocation of the Safai Karamcharis residing in Dhubri Medical College and Hospital to another place with proper sanitation and drinking water facilities and Dr. Sanyal said that pipes were asked to be installed but only cooperation is required by them.

Dr. Sanyal, asked the Safai Karamcharis to co-operate with the administration and then only they will be able to help them and they should at least provide 8 hrs of duty and should also be aware of the different facilities availed to them by the Assam Govt.

In today's meeting, Chairman of Dhubri Municipal Board, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, ADC, Shantana Bora, ADC Shanta Chetri, Municipal Board officials, other concern departmental heads, Safai Karamcharies body representatives etc were present. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from the chair.