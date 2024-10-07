In a historic judgment, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Bilasipara, Farhana Sultana condemned thirteen individuals, who received life imprisonment each including a fine.

Tapan Kumar Bhattacharya, Additional public prosecutor stated that, Sayed Ali, Moynal Hoque and Asur Uddin were murdered mercilessly in the Dhubri district's Boalkamri area of Bilasipara sub-division. Following this heinous act, victim's relative, Sukur Ali, lodged a First Information Report (FIR) on December 23, 1996 at Bilasipara police station, detailing the involvement in the murder.

The perpetrators were identified as Abbas Ali, Ali Hussain, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Younus Ali, Insaf Ali, Naushad Ali, Sahid Ali, Golap Nabi, Hazrat Ali, Alam Sheikh, Moslem Uddin, Khaybar Ali, and Sadek Ali ruthlessly took the life of Sayed Ali, Moynal Hoque and Asur Uddin.

As per the FIR, around 6 AM while Majid Ali was ploughing land of his own brother Jobbar Ali, then the said accused persons trespassed into the said land and attacked Majid Ali with sharp weapons. Seeing this Sayed Ali, Moynal Hoque and Asur Uddin went forward to save Majid Ali and become the victim of the gruesome murder.



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On the basis of the said ejahar, Bilasipara P.S. Case No. 190/1996, Under Section 149/302/326 of IPC act was registered against the accused persons and the matter was taken up for investigation. The wheels of justice turned decisively as Additional District and Sessions Judge Bilasipara presided over Sessions Case No. 108/2001 at the Bilasipara Judiciary Court.

On Monday, October 7, the judge delivered the verdict, sentencing the thirteen accused Abbas Ali, Ali Hussain, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Younus Ali, Insaf Ali, Naushad Ali, Sahid Ali, Golap Nabi, Hazrat Ali, Alam Sheikh, Moslem Uddin, Khaybar Ali, and Sadek Ali to life imprisonment and imposed a fine on each.

The judgment was met with a sense of relief and satisfaction by the family of the murder victim, who had waited for justice for more than two decades. The successful culmination of legal proceedings signifies not only a significant achievement in delivering justice but also a deterrent message against acts of violence and criminality in the region.

