Communal tension broke out in Silchar's Panchayat road area where a couple of vehicles were damaged as the tension escalated between individuals from both communities.

However, with the timely intervention of the Cachar Police, the situation was quickly brought under control.

''The situation is now under control. We have identified several sensitive areas and deployed additional forces to establish dominance,'' said Kakan Jyoti Saikia, DIG of the Southern Range.

Cahchar SP, Numal Mahatta said the police spoke to both communities and explained the situation to them.

''Investigations are underway and appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with the law,'' the SP added.

As per reports, the tension escalated after a few people allegedly entered the home of one party to investigate alleged slaughtering activities and created a ruckus.

As tension escalated, members from both parties gathered in large numbers, intensifying the situation.

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