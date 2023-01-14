Police resorted to lathi charges on people who defied administration orders and went on to indulge in community fishing in wetlands in core areas of Kaziranga National Park.

Thousands of people taking fishing nets thronged the core area and tried to fish defying the orders.

People in Assam usually indulge in community fishing in wetlands during Magh Bihu. However, this time administration has ordered prohibitory orders.



District administrations in Assam have been taking tough measures in so far as the safeguarding of ecology is concerned. Earlier Kamrup metro district administration issued strict guidelines to picnickers prohibiting them to venture into eco-sensitive zones among others.

This time the Golaghat district administration has issued an order prohibiting illegal entry and community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands in Kaziranga National Park.

Also Read: Assam: Community fishing at wetland in Kaziranga National Park banned amidst Magh Bihu festivities

District magistrate P Uday Praveen issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC in the Kaziranga National Park, stating that “illegal entry into the national park disturbs the sanctity of the park and may lead to a possible law and order situation.”

The prohibitory order was issued after perusal of a letter received from the divisional forest officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, Bokakhat in regard to the possible breach of peace, tranquillity in and around the national park besides violation of the provisions under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 that the activity might cause during the festival.

“From the last few years, people in large numbers from different parts of the state/district enter Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for community fishing in beels, rivers and wetlands under the garb of tradition in Magh Bihu,” the Golaghat district magistrate stated.

“Illegal entry into the park and destruction of wildlife is a cognizable and non-bailable offence under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” the order stated.

He also stated that congregation of a huge number of people during community fishing may lead to traffic congestion on the National Highway-715.