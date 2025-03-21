A formal complaint has been lodged against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi at Golakganj police station in Dhubri district over his controversial remark referring to Dhubri as a “Mini Bangladesh.”

The complaint was filed by the Dhubri district committee of the Garia Maria Desi Jatiya Parishad, which condemned the statement as inflammatory and divisive.

Trivedi’s remark has sparked widespread outrage, with residents and local organizations strongly criticizing the comment. The Garia Maria Desi Jatiya Parishad accused the MP of making derogatory remarks that tarnished Dhubri’s image and hurt the sentiments of its people.

Locals have also voiced their discontent, emphasizing Dhubri’s rich historical and cultural legacy. The contributions of renowned figures such as Sarat Chandra Singha, Pratima Barua Pandey, cricketer Javed Zaman, Koch Raja Naranarayan, and Zamindar Prabhat Chandra Barua have been brought into the debate, with many feeling that Trivedi’s remarks disregard the region’s heritage.



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Koch Rajbanshi leader Alokesh Roy has urged the people of Dhubri to protest if Trivedi does not issue a public apology. He criticized the MP for lacking historical and geographical awareness about the region.

Further fueling the controversy, Dhubri’s Congress MP Rakibul Hussain faced backlash for his silence, taking over 22 hours to respond to Trivedi’s statement. The local Congress unit has expressed frustration, demanding that Hussain take a stronger stand in defending the dignity of the district.

Critics argue that Dhubri, known for its communal harmony and cultural diversity, has been unfairly labelled. As tensions rise, the people of Dhubri await a response from Trivedi and a more assertive stance from local leaders to uphold the district’s historical identity.