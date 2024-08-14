A wild elephant died in Kherjan Haldibari village of Digboi early this morning, causing concern among local residents.

This incident follows a similar death in Bhimpathar village, adjacent to Kherjan Haldibari, about a month ago.

Residents are questioning the reasons behind these deaths and are looking for answers from the Digboi Forest Division, poachers, or the APDCL Electricity Department.

Forest officials suspect illness as the cause of the recent death but will confirm after an autopsy.



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The forest department has begun an investigation into the matter. T C Ranjith Ram, Divisional Forest Officer of Digboi Forest Division, said the autopsy will reveal the exact cause.

Debojit Moran, General Secretary of Green Bud Society (NGO), Digboi, attributed the incidents to deforestation and the closure of elephant corridors in the Golai and Bogapani areas.

He has appealed to the National Green Tribunal to investigate why these corridors have been closed.