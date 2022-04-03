In view of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities in Assam two political parties have staged a protest in several districts across the state.

In this connection, the Jorhat district committee of Congress party and Communist Party of India (Marxist), CPI (M) have staged a protest against the excessive price rise of petroleum, diesel, liquid petroleum gas (LPG), medicines, construction materials, fertilizers and other essential commodities in Jorhat on Saturday and demanded the government to give relief to the common people.

The protestors shouted slogans against the BJP-led Central and state governments for the sharp increase of prices of all essential commodities.

Several party members of both parties participated in the protest. The protesters were holding banners and placards. The protestors shouted anti- government slogans during the protest. The parties also slammed the government for increasing the tax in toll gates within a year in the state.