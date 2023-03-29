Congress released a list of names approved by the party president, who has been appointed as office bearers and District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Further, Guna Kanta Gogoi has been appointed as the Vice President, Tamal Kanti Banik as the General Secretary and Debojit Borpujari as the Secretary.

Also Read: Congress sets up political affairs committee for Assam Pradesh Congress, releases names of new office bearers

Meanwhile, the District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents are- Rajat Chakravarty for Karimganj, Samsuddin Barlaskar for Hailakandi, Abhijit Pal for Silchar and Nabajyoti Talukdar for Guwahati City respectively.

Earlier in January, Congress released a list of names approved by the party president, who will be part of the Political Affairs Committee set up for the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

The parry has also appointed 29 new district presidents in Assam. The Congress has also appointed 16 new vice presidents and 32 general secretaries in its Assam unit, besides 51 secretaries and 15 joint secretaries.