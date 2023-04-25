Congress leader Zubair Anam Mazumdar has been elected as the new President of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress on April 25.

Anam won the election with a total of 62,000 votes followed by Paritosh Roy with 54, 113 votes, and David Phukan with 18, 696 votes.

Previously, Anam was holding the post of State General Secretary of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress.

Anam, who was born in Silchar, did his schooling in Guwahati as he was brought up in the city. After completing his intermediate from RJ College, Zubair did his Bachelor's in Architecture from Guwahati College of Architecture.

Ever since he joined Congress, Anam took no time in moving from National Students Union of India (NSUI) to General Secretary to Vice President and now the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress's president.

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