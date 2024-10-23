Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha has filed his nomination for the Dholai constituency in the upcoming assembly by-polls in Assam, according to a senior official.

The nomination was submitted at the District Commissioner's office in Cachar.

Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, informed that Purakayastha was the only candidate to file his papers on the day. The by-polls are scheduled for November 13, with the counting of votes set for November 23.

The deadline for filing nominations is October 25, followed by scrutiny on October 28. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by October 30.



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Purakayastha was accompanied by a large crowd of party leaders and supporters during the nomination filing. Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, and other senior leaders were present.

Borah criticised the BJP, claiming it had not fulfilled promises made to the people of Barak Valley, including benefits for tea garden workers. He expressed confidence that the Congress would secure a victory in Dholai with a significant margin.

The bypolls will be held in the Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri constituencies, as these seats were vacated after their representatives won the Lok Sabha elections. Dholai's previous MLA was Lok Sabha MP and former Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya.