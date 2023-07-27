Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bhupen Borah will be arrested if an FIR is filed by someone against the state Congress president for his remark on Lord Krishna.

This comes after the Congress leader allegedly claimed that 'love jihad' happened in Mahabharata also.

Earlier, while hitting back at CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over his “love-jihad” remark on the Golaghat triple murder case, Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah said Lord Krishna marrying Rukmini was also a love-Jihad.

Borah said that the main character in the Mahabharata, Gandhari was also not allowed to get married to Dhritarashtra, "There was love jihad in the Mahabharata also," he added.



Also Read: There was 'love jihad' in the Mahabharata also, claims Congress leader Bhupen Borah

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Krishna and Rukmini had love, not jihad. During Mahabharat's time, there were instances of love, such as Usha and Aniruddha, Krishna and Rukmini. However, nowadays, there is a concept of jihad, which leads to violence.

Further, the chief minister asserted that there are beautiful and educated Muslim girls, so Muslim boys should marry them. Similarly, there are many good Hindu girls, so Hindu boys should marry them.

However, in the case of interfaith marriage, there is a special marriage act introduced by the government, which allows the girl to retain her religion.

"Interfaith marriages have happened before as well. Therefore, after getting married, the girl does not have to change her religion; it's not written anywhere that she must do so," said CM Sarma.

