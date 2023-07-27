Assam State Congress President Bhupen Borah landed in another controversy after the former allegedly claimed that 'love jihad' happened in Mahabharata also.

Speaking to the media, the Congress leader said, "When Lord Krishna wanted to marry Rukmini, Arjun came in disguise of a woman."

Speaking about the Mahabharata, Borah said that the main character in the Mahabharata, Gandhari was also not allowed to get married to Dhritarashtra, "There was love jihad in the Mahabharata also," he added.

Further, Bhupen Borah commenting on the 'love jihad' row asserted that everything is fair in love and war.



Also Read: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts to Bhupen Bora's statements, affirms: 'I go where society is benefitted'

Earlier on July 27, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 27 responded to remarks made by State Congress President Bhupen Bora during his visit to Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district.

Bhupen Bora had earlier criticized Chief Minister Sarma's selective visits to elected representatives' houses, alluding to an issue in Golaghat. In response, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the authenticity of such visits and stated that he prioritizes visits based on the public's welfare.

"It's true that I go to select people's homes," asserted the Chief Minister. "I go to the house of a person whose actions benefit the public."

Addressing the criticism, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the efficiency of his routine, visiting only where it is necessary and impactful. "I go where I have to go and refrain from visiting places where I don't have to. It's a fact," he said firmly.