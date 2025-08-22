Assam Congress chief demands PM Modi for independent probe into 'illegal quarrying' in Karbi Anglong

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking an independent inquiry into alleged illegal quarrying in the Panimura Range of Karbi Anglong district.

In his letter, the Congress leader raised concerns that quarrying operations are being conducted without valid environmental clearances, posing significant risks to the ecological balance, public safety, and legal regulatory frameworks. Gogoi claimed that while quarry operators were originally permitted to extract three lakh cubic meters of stone over seven years beginning in 2017, actual extraction has reportedly exceeded 80 lakh cubic meters, far surpassing legal limits.

“These operations have caused severe air and noise pollution, endangered local communities, and led to enormous revenue loss to the exchequer,” Gogoi said.



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Gogoi also referenced his previous communications with the Prime Minister regarding illegal mining in Assam, including a January 2025 letter after the deaths of nine workers in a coal mine in Dima Hasao district, and a May 2025 follow-up after the Enforcement Directorate exposed a cross-state coal syndicate. Despite the findings, he alleged, there has been little clarity on outcomes, deepening public concern and raising questions of accountability.

The Congress leader further asserted that the illegal quarrying in Karbi Anglong is part of the same syndicate controlling mineral extraction across the state, using methods such as over-extraction, falsified records, organised transport, and political protection. Gogoi alleged collusion between operators, political actors, and officials, stating it has eroded public trust in governance.

“Given this background, I urge the Government of India to order an independent investigation into Panimura quarrying operations, review progress of previous coal-related inquiries, and immediately suspend all unlawful activities,” he said. He also called for accountability not only for operators but also for officials and political patrons enabling these violations.