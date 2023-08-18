The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has demanded the state police strong action and punishment against persons involved in corruption of cash for job scams leading to the suicide of lady BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar.

The Assam unit also alleged that BJP and government are indifferent to the safety and dignity of women in Assam.

"It is with great concern that we from Assam Pradesh Congress Committee are writing to you on the case of suicide of lady BJP leader late Indrani Tahbildar. As per reports in the media, it is now in public space the unholy nexus of cash for jobs in the Assam Government exposes the internal corruption within the BJP party that is running the Assam Government. It also exposes the vulnerability regarding the safety and dignity of women in Assam. The leak of photos on social media and the circumstances leading to the suicide of Indrani Tahbildar as divulged through phone calls (also leaked through social media) speaks volumes about how social media is being used as a tool to compel a person to take the extreme step of ending one's life," states the letter to the Commissioner of Police.



Also Read: Assam MLA Siddharth Bhattacharya refutes claims of link with suicide of Indrani Tahbildar, demands probe

Accusing the state government the Congress party also claimed that the suicide of Indrani Tahbildar clearly proves that the present state government has resorted to rampant corruption in providing government jobs for money.

Further, the letter to the Commissioner of Police urged the Assam Police to arrest the corrupt and reassure the people of the state that no corrupt person will be able to escape.

On the otherhand, Diban Deka, another accused in the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha leader from Assam, Indrani Tahbildar surrendered before the police on August 18.

Diban Deka has been accused of leaking the intimate pictures of Indrani Tahbildar that ultimately led to her death.