Assam Congress demands public release of Zubeen’s autopsy, Coroner’s report; writes to S'pore PM

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written an official letter to Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, urging a transparent and independent coroner’s inquiry into the death of renowned Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

In the letter dated October 18, 2025, Saikia described the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death as “deeply concerning” and called for urgent clarification from the Singapore government. He highlighted that Garg had travelled to Singapore as the Cultural Brand Ambassador for the North East India Festival — an event co-hosted by the Indian High Commission in Singapore to mark 60 years of India-Singapore diplomatic relations.

Saikia pointed out that Garg’s physician had earlier advised him to avoid water-related activities due to a diagnosed seizure condition, information that was reportedly known to his manager, accompanist, and the event organisers. Despite this, he alleged, the singer’s companions arranged a private yacht party where water activities were conducted “without medical supervision and with inadequate flotation support.”

Citing witness accounts and video evidence suggesting Garg removed his life vest after complaining of discomfort, Saikia alleged gross negligence and a breach of duty of care, claiming that critical medical information was concealed from the yacht company, crew, and emergency responders.

The Opposition leader further stated that the same individuals may have misled the Singapore Police Force by omitting key facts about Garg’s health condition, which could have prematurely led to the incident being treated as an accident.

In his appeal, Saikia requested the Singapore government to ensure:



Also Read: Nine arrested in Baksa violence during shifting of Zubeen Garg case accused

A full and independent coroner’s inquiry under the Coroners Act, 2010, covering all medical, forensic, and eyewitness evidence.

Evidence-sharing and cooperation between the Singapore Police, the Indian High Commission in Singapore, and Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Public release of the coroner’s findings and autopsy reports to uphold transparency and public confidence.

Quoting the Coroners Act, Saikia noted that Garg’s death clearly qualifies as a “reportable death,” given the “violent or unnatural” circumstances. He also urged that Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, be allowed to participate as a “properly interested person” in the inquiry proceedings.

Emphasising the emotional gravity of the loss, Saikia wrote, “Zubeen Garg was not merely a celebrated artist but a socio-cultural leader and a cultural envoy of Assam and Northeast India. His tragic passing during an event celebrating India-Singapore friendship brings a vital diplomatic dimension that demands full accountability and transparency.”

He concluded by expressing confidence that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s leadership would ensure a fair and thorough probe, reaffirming Singapore’s reputation for integrity and the rule of law.

The letter also enclosed three annexures, including medical details, a previous letter to the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore dated September 22, and news reports highlighting public reactions and protests in Assam following the singer’s death.