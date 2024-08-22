The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Thursday staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate’s office demanding the resignation of SEBI chief Madhabi Buch and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

The protest was led by Congress state president Bhupen Borah and included prominent party figures such as MPs Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain, the party’s legislature party leader Debabrata Saikia, and other senior leaders.

Dhubri Congress MP Rakibul Hussain said investigating agencies like the ED and CBI, as well as constitutional bodies like the Election Commission, are no longer independent and are working under the directions of the BJP government at the Centre.

Nagaon’s Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi said it was a shame that most central agencies have been reduced to lap-dogs and are being used to target the opposition.



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The PCC chief said the Congress will not tolerate this and will demand that all cases of corruption against business houses loyal to the ruling BJP are investigated properly.

The Congress has intensified its attack on the NDA government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against Buch, pointing out that she and her husband have stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

The protest saw heavy security deployment near the ED office, including barricades to control the crowd.

Despite this, protesters continued to march, and some senior leaders were involved in a scuffle with security personnel. The situation was quickly brought under control, and there were no further reports of untoward incidents. INDIA bloc members staged protests outside ED offices across the country, demanding that the Centre appoint a JPC and order a CBI probe into the corruption allegations against Buch.