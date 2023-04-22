In the latest development to Congress leader Angkita Dutta’s alleged harassment case, the former Youth Congress President has been expelled from the party for her alleged ‘anti-party’ activities.

A notice mentioning Angkita Dutta’s expulsion on April 22 read as, “Hon’ble Congress President has expelled Dr Angkita Dutta, President Assam Pradesh Youth Congress from the primary membership of the party, for six years, for her anti-party activities, with immediate effect”.

The decision came in the wake of a complaint lodged by Angkita against the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) chief, Srinibas BV, accusing him of mental harassment, physical assault and using derogatory language against her.

A show cause notice was issued to Angkita Dutta on April 21 alleging the youth leader of making disgraceful allegations and tarnishing the image of the Congress party.

Also read : Assam: Angkita Dutta faces possible expulsion as allegations tarnished party's image, says AICC President