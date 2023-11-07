The Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah on November 7 issued a show-cause notice to its Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah for delivering a highly obnoxious comment about the Priests, Namgharias and Saints.

The notice to the MLA states, "On the 4th November 2023, at a public meeting held in Goalpara district, you delivered a highly obnoxious comment in your speech about the Priests, Namgharias, Saints which has been strongly reacted by the people of Assam. Being a secular Democratic Political Party, the Indian National Congress is totally against the works of spreading hatred and religious and communal poisonous comments. Rather, Indian National Congress has been persistently working to spread the message of unity, integrity and social harmonious consciousness amongst the people of the Country amidst diversity."



Also Read: Assam minister announces 15,000 government jobs in next 6 months

Further, the state unit also claimed that the principle and perspective of the Indian National Congress, is never against Saints, Priests, Peers, Maulanas or Namgharias and Congress has always revealed due respect to them.

"I am extremely unhappy and ask you to withdraw your statement and seek a public apology in front of the Media immediately," stated Bhupen Borah.