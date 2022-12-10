Assam Congress leader and MP Abdul Khaleque introduced a private bill with regards to omitting the provision of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019.

Raising his demand to repeal the provision of CAA 2019, Assam Congress MP Abhul Kahleque said, "I would like to introduce a bill to omit the provisions inserted by the CAA, Act no. 47 of 2019."

On the other hand, the MP also issued an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on the new land policy of Assam, which is against the spirit of the Constitution of India.

Further, the Congress MP claimed that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly instructed officials not to give land pattas to the people of the Char area (Riverine area).

Also Read: CAA hearing: Assam government failed to file affidavit as per the time fixed by Supreme Court, claims Jatyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad

Earlier in the month of November, the North East Students' Organisation (NESO) decided to explore all possibilities to fight against the illegal infiltration of foreigners in the northeast region.

The decision of the NESO has come after a three-day general conference held at the Khumulwng headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) from 24 to 26 November which was hosted by the Tripura Students' Union (TSF).

Later addressing a press conference this morning, Chairman of NESO Samuel B Jyrwa said that the general conference is of the unanimous opinion that the issue of illegal infiltration of foreigners has been and is still a very serious threat to the identity and security of the indigenous peoples of the region.

Apart from these major issues, NESO has also demanded the implementation of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) in all the remaining States of NE, to conduct NRC in all the other remaining states of NE with a specific cut-off year according to the unique situation of that particular state.

They have also demanded repealing of the punitive legislation like AFSPA.

“Opposition and demand for repeal of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019. Special Constitutional Status with rights over land and natural resources and a separate time zone for NE. Declare flood and erosion of NE as a National Problem. Settling of Inter-State Boundary and inclusion of the Kok Borok, Khasi and Garo language in the 8 Schedule of the Constitution”, NESO demanded.