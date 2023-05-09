Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah urged the state government to extend a branch of the four-lane highway from Gohpur to Jonai.

In a letter to the Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Congress leader wrote, "The four-lane highway that connects north Assam's Kaliabor with Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, via Gohpur, while serving an important purpose of national security and public conveniences, misses out two other districts of north Assam: Lalchimpur and Dhemaji."

4-LANE FROM GOHPUR TO JONAI

The journey from Dibrugarh to Guwahati is shorter by the 'northern route' via Dhemaji,and ease the pressure on Kaziranga National park.

But a part of the northern route is yet to come under the ambit of the 4-lane plan. My letter to HCM @himantabiswa . pic.twitter.com/OhUuRlAkey — Bhupen kumar Borah (@BhupenKBorah) May 9, 2023

Further, the letter stated that given the increasing volume of vehicular traffic, there is a strong public demand for extending a branch of the four-lane highway from Gohpur to Jonai, through these two districts.

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Justifying the need, the Congress leader further added that the distance between Dibrugarh and Guwahati via the Bogibeel Bridge and Dhemaji (the 'northern route'), is shorter than the distance between Dibrugarh and Guwahati via Jorhat (the 'southern route'). However, as mentioned above, a stretch of the northern route doesn't have the four-lane road infrastructure. Developing this four-lane infrastructure would enable the northern route to serve a higher volume of traffic, and ease the pressure on Kaziranga National Park through which the southern route runs.

"I would like to request the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam to take up this issue with the Union Surface Transport Ministry and remove this infrastructural bottleneck and provide a better and faster road network," reads the letter to the chief minister.