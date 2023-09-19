Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah in an open letter to Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy urged the Singapore government to withdraw their decision to confer CM Himanta Biswa Sarma with the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship.

Angry over the development, Bhupen Borah in the open letter, lambasted CM Sarma led BJP government in Assam, accusing him of several financial scams.

"Himanta Biswa Sarma exemplifies the opposite of everything that Lee Kuan Yew stood for. In fact he stands for all that is wrong in Indian politics. He has regularly made highly communalised statements against minorities. His political comments are also vulgar in the extreme, for which a local court has summoned him. His government, while organising one public spectacle after another, has failed to provide basic services to citizens. And all this while, the state has gone deeper and deeper into indebtedness", said Bhupen Borah in its post on X platform.

Borah has urged the government of Singapore as well as the prestigious institution to withdraw the Fellowship award.



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