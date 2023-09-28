Assam Congress leader Bobbeeta Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on September 28. The Congress leader urged all to take precautions whosoever came in contact with her and requested Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to make home testing kits available.

Taking to platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Bobbeeta Sharma wrote, “Covid is still around. So be careful while in crowds. It is advisable to wear masks. Would like to request Health Minister, Assam @keshab_mahanta to make home testing kits available as most labs do not do Covid Tests. Essential when elderly persons are around the house”.

Covid is still around. So be careful while in crowds. It is advisable to wear masks. Would like to request Health Minister, Assam @keshab_mahanta to make home testing kits available as most labs do not do Covid Tests. Essential when elderly persons are around the house. pic.twitter.com/eIFaUQpNSX — Bobbeeta Sharma (@bobbeeta_sharma) September 28, 2023

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