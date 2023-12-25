Assam Congress leader Debabrata Saikia while speaking on the recent encounters in the state over ULFA-I links said that Assam Police should hold Kabaddi matches so as to nab escapees from their custody.

Taking a dig at Assam Police, Debrata Saikia said, "As much as Assam Police is getting revamped and modernised, I think they should hold Kabaddi matches wherein they can catch anyone trying to escape from their custody.

Indirectly training guns on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Director General of Police GP Singh, Saikia said, "Assam CM has given directions to Assam Police to carry out encounter so that the youths of Assam are crippled. We witnessed one such instance yesterday. Wherein five youths including Kamrup, Sadiya, and Sivasagar, were shot at by police. I don't known whether Assam Police is following the orders of DGP GP Singh of shooting the youths on their legs. But whatsoever, this is not legal. Already a case is underway at the Supreme Court with respect to extra-judicial killings".

Earlier today, one youth was shot at by Assam Police in Baihata Chariali on suspicion of being ULFA-I member on December 24.

The suspected ULFA-I member identified as Pranjal Das was rushed to the hospital for bullet wound on his leg.

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