The Dhubri district Congress workers, in association with the Debitala and Rupsi Block Congress Committees, organised an extravagant rally in anticipation of the Loksabha elections as a demonstration of strength and solidarity.

Leaders, people, and party supporters enthusiastically gathered for the event, which took place at Balajan. Rakibul Hussain, a well-known party figure, led the gathering prior to the official announcement of the Congress candidate.

In a fiery speech, Rakibul Hussain took aim at Himanta Biswa Sarma, the current Chief Minister of Assam. "Sarma owes his position to the birth of the AIUDF," declared Hussain, highlighting the intricate political dynamics that shaped the state's leadership. He further criticized Sarma's divisive language, referring to his habit of addressing the rich as "sahab" and the poor as "miya."



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Commenting on Ajmal's Tiger Hussain reference Rakibul said, "We are not here to play elections with tigers or animals; we are here to play elections with the people." His reference to Badruddin Ajmal, leader of the AIUDF, resonated with the audience, emphasizing the need for a people-centric approach. Hussain also took a swipe at Ajmal's recent statements, noting, "Ajmal's words today have nothing in common with yesterday's."

The political landscape in Assam is dynamic, and the Congress aims to capitalize on this momentum as the election draws near. The battle lines are drawn, and the ensuing Loksabha elections promise to be a closely contested affair. The Dhubri district Congress workers, fueled by passion and determination, march forward, seeking to reclaim its place in the hearts of the people.