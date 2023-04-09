Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on April 9 gave a befitting reply to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate over her tweet on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and called her a bootlicker of the party.

Hzarika's reply comes after Shrinate attacked Sarma and asked the former to keep his empty threats to himself.

''Himanta ‘Louis Berger’ Sarma, keep your empty threats to yourself. And send me your address - will courier your favorite biscuits to you,'' Shrinate tweeted.

Himanta ‘Louis Berger’ Sarma, keep your empty threats to yourself.



And send me your address - will courier your favourite biscuits to you https://t.co/yY40X02TqM — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) April 8, 2023

Miffed over her tweet, Hazarika quickly took his personal Twitter handle and said that she will not even be able to save her deposit if she contests in 2024 due to her foul mouth.

The Assam Minister further suggested her to remain a Twitter troll as the more she will abuse Sarma the more he will be benefitted.

''Congressi bootlicker who came third place in her Lok Sabha Election from Maharajganj in 2019, will not even be able to save her deposit if she contests in 2024 due to her foul mouth. So better remain a Twitter troll, the more you abuse us the more we benefit,'' Hazarika tweeted.

Congressi bootlicker who came third place in her Lok Sabha Election from Maharajganj in 2019 , will not even be able to save her deposit if she contests in 2024 due to her foul mouth.



So better remain a twitter troll , more you abuse us the more we benefit 😃 https://t.co/CWBeQxjqWt — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) April 9, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the fresh Congress versus Assam Chief Minister began with Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Adani and Rs 20,000 crore. In the tweet, the names of five former Congress leaders were mentioned including Kiran Kumar Reddy and Anil Antony, who recently joined BJP.

In response to this tweet, Sarma lashed out at the leader and wrote, "It was our decency to have never asked you, on where have you concealed the proceeds of crime from the Bofors and National Herald Scams."

"And how you allowed Ottavio Quattrocchi to escape the clutches of Indian justice multiple times. Anyway, we will meet in the Court of Law," the tweet added.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shrinate's tweet was in the context of the Assam Chief Minister's meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi where some Congress leaders reportedly ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul Gandhi's dog Pidi was also eating biscuits.

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