In a major breakthrough, Assam Police on April 9 arrested one notorious drug peddler from Kherbari in Panikhaiti and seized 23 kilograms of cannabis from his possession.



The drug peddler identified as Habibur Rahman was arrested by a team of Assam Police after receiving a tip-off of his alleged hideout.



As per reports, Habibur has been running Cannabis business for a long time. The police had been keeping a close tab on his activities for the past few months.



Habibur has been arrested several times in the past and has served jail time for sale and purchase of cannabis.

The Assam Police have been carrying out its crackdown on illegal drug den and smugglers in the region. With Hajibur arrest, it marks a major success of the state police in their ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace in the state.



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