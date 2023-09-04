Claiming the Congress leaders and workers to be his own people, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that all their daily activities are been updated to the chief minister every evening.

"These Congress workers/leaders who are in Assam are my people only and there is nothing to worry about... wherever they go and whoever goes at the end of the day they report back to me in the evening," said the chief minister.

Further CM Sarma claimed that it's only the media who are giving hype to these people as Congress but actually, they are not.



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"It will be wrong to tag them as B-team but they are our own brothers as I can't see any Congress people in the state," claimed CM Sarma.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that the Congress MLAs are in all praises for the BJP-run state government.

"People say that this government is against Muslims but such big delimitation took place which Muslim area protested against it...they also (Muslim community) may not vote for us but then also acknowledge the good work of this government," the CM added.

