Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha on February 14 resigned from the post of Working President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

In a letter address to the APCC President, he has stated that he will continue the work only as primary member of the Congress party.

"I do hereby resign from the post of Working President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect and continue the work only as Primary member Of the Congress party", stated Kamalakhya Dey in the letter addressed to APCC President Bhupen Borah.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das met and felicitated Assam CM today. Both of them have extended support to BJP in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

The Congress is facing a challenging situation with multiple leaders defecting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prior to the Lok Sabha elections.

On January 28, Angkita Dutta, the expelled president of Assam Youth Congress, and former MLA Bismita Gogoi, joined the BJP, levelling various allegations against the party leadership.

Dutta specifically criticised Rahul Gandhi. Recent changes in the tone of Pradyut Bordoloi, the sitting MP of Nagaon, have sparked rumours of his possible replacement by Gaurav Gogoi and his potential move to the BJP. Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha's recent announcement of his intention to support the Assam Chief Minister indicates the possibility of further Congress members joining the BJP in Assam, adding to the Congress party's troubles ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

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