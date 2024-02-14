The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Bhupen Borah, claimed that the party is moving towards becoming free of Himanta Biswa Sarma's influence.

This comes after two Congress MLAs openly showed support for the BJP party in Assam.

Speaking to the media, Bhupen Borah said, "The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee is moving towards Himanta Biswa Sarma free party and the footage which has been retrieved from the media has been sent to the AICC and AICC in-charge will take a call. The Congress leaders are hoping for a Himanta Biswa Sarma party."

Earlier today, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 14 welcomed the decision of two Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das extending their unconditional support to the BJP government.



Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomes Congress MLAs' 'open support' to BJP

In a press conference held today, the chief minister of Assam said that it is truly a fortunate day after two Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das extended their 'open support' towards BJP and especially towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies that will give a boost to the party in their endeavour to serve the people of the state.

"It is a very fortunate day for us, as two Congress members Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das have extended their unconditional support towards BJP. Our government will be more powerful now as we promise to serve the people more even better than before. With Basanta Das's support who has already served as a minister earlier and is now the legislator of Mangaldoi, I hope BJP is able to bring forth positive changes in the region through the cooperation of the legislator", said CM Sarma.

"Now as Kamalakhya Dey has already resigned from his post, we aim to serve the people even better with his support. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to both MLAs for their decision," added CM Sarma.