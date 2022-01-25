GUWAHATI: Congress leader and Kaliabor MP from Assam Gaurav Gogoi today tested positive for Covid and has been quarantined for the required duration.

Informing about the same, Gogoi tweeted, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am isolating myself for the required time. I have mild symptoms. All those who came into contact with me last few days are requested to observe their arrival symptoms and test if necessary.”

Meanwhile, The Assam Government has decided to relax the night curfew hours in the state from February 1 onwards.