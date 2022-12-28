Opposing the initiation of the delimitation exercise in Assam, Congress MP Abdul Khaleque said that back then in 2007 the delimitation exercise was stalled and deferred in Assam in an all-party meeting.

Speaking to the media, MP Abdul Khaleque said, "In 2007 in an all-party meeting it was decided that delimitation of assembly, parliamentary constituencies in Assam to be stopped."

Further, the Congress MP claimed that although all parties in the state agreed to stop the delimitation process how did the Election Commission approve of the process without any all-party meeting.

"The delimitation process has only taken place on the recommendation of the Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state government," the MP added.

Also Read: ECI initiates delimitation of assembly, parliamentary constituencies in Assam; consider census figures of 2001

Abdul Khaleque also remarked that with the process of this delimitation there will be no increase in seats and the delimitation process was said to take place in 2025.

"What will be the profit if seats do not increase due to this delimitation...it will only create restlessness among the public and the creation of organisations," he added.

Khaleque claimed that the delimitation process is useless if there is no increase in parliamentary seats either in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

Speaking on the Election Commission of India (ECI) benchmark of taking the Census figures of 2001 to be used for the purpose of readjustment of Assembly Constituencies and Parliamentary Constituencies, to this the MP said that the census was done in 2011 and was supposed to take place in 2021 also, hence delimitation should take place taking the census figures of 2011, not 2001.



