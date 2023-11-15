Under the initiative of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress and in collaboration with Tinsukia District Youth Congress on Wednesday took out a rally for Youth Jodo Yatra from Borguri Bihutoli court Tiniali and culminated in Tinsukia Congress Bhawan.

Through Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra has gained popularity from all sections of people of our country Youth Jodo Yatra is the same programme to get in touch with all youths of our country on this programme more than 5000 youths from all Tinsukia district participated.

The programme was attended by Krishna Allabaru Secretary of the All India Congress Committee(AICC) and observer of Indian Youth Congress(IYC), Dr S R Lenka secretary of Indian Youth Congress(IYC) and observer of APYC, Debabrata Saikia leader of Congress Legislature Party(CLP), Durga Bhumij former MLA Doomdooma LAC, Raju Sahu former MLA Chabua LAC, APCC joint secretary Sibanath Chetia, Assam Pradesh Youth Congress president Zubair Anam Mazumdar, vice president Devid Phukan, Tinsukia district youth Congress president Porag Konwar, Nabajeet Bailung general secretary and all congress leaders and workers under Tinsukia District Youth Congress were present during Youth Jodo Yatra.



Also Read: After fuel, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika compares alcohol prices with that in Karnataka

Krishna Allabaru in his speech said that the BJP Government both at Union and State have cheated people in the name of development where only BJP leaders spoke about Hindu Muslims, love jihad, and vital issues such as unemployment, price inflation, border issues, women safety are sidelined which is very unfortunate.

After that various congress leaders and workers felicitated Krishna Allabaru with traditional Assamese gamosha and Japi.

Debabrata Saikia said that it is unfortunate after news circulated regarding Kolkata-based businessman Mahesh Bhimsaria coke Industry situated at Tipong firing range Margherita has been forcibly intervened and occupied by Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma associates Pradip Singh and Chandan Kalita but than Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is silent for which we demand to conduct an impartial judicial enquiry to Assam Government.