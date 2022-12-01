As the state unit of Assam Pradesh Congress completed its 30 days of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah said that around 30 per cent of the state's unit have skipped the yatra.

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, the APCC president said, "We have noticed that many office bearers have skipped the yatra and in Assam alone, at least 30 per cent of the office/party bearers have skipped the Bharat Jodo Yatra."

Further, Borah claimed that along with others two prominent leaders like Misbahul Islam Laskar from Silchar and senior leader Bharat Narah from Naoboicha constituency have totally avoided the yatra.

"Many party workers only attend meetings only when Jitendra Singh Alwar comes to Assam," Bhupen Borah added.

Meanwhile, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar has directed the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah to provide the list of leaders who have skipped the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

In a letter the APCC president, Bhupen Borah asked the APCC president to produce the list of Congress leaders or office bearers who have not attended the yatra.

Also Read: ’Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is bigger than the Congress party, says Rahul Gandhi

Speaking to IndiaTodayNE, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar said, "I have asked Bhupen Borah to send me the list of members who have skipped the yatra."

The letter from the AICC general secretary reads, “I have been joining the Yatra from time to time and have noticed that some APCC office bearers, executive members, DCC/Block President/OBs and leaders are not attending this yatra or have not made any efforts to make this historic yatra success.”

“Kindly prepare a list of such office bearers/executive members/leaders and submit immediately after the yatra ends on 15th of December 2022,” it further read.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting huge support from the people and a large number of enthusiastic people have joined us to be a part of this historic foot march.

Speaking to reporters in Indore, Madhya Pradesh the congress leader said that Bharat Jodo Yatra so far has been successful in all the states wherever they went.

“ When we started our yatra, some sections of the media said that we will fail in our cause and yatra. But, as we moved on and started our journey, we were surprised to see the huge support, love and participation from the public.”, Rahul Gandhi said.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra is bigger than the Congress party, “ added Rahul Gandhi. He said that people participating in this Yatra do not get tired. Even he himself is not tired although he has issues with his ankle. He said that the Yatra is meant for the people of the country and not for himself or the party.