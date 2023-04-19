Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah asserted that he regretted the politics played 20-25 years back.

Speaking on the allegation made by Congress leader Angkita Dutta, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah said, "I was also associated with Youth Congress at the same age Angkita Dutta is now."

"20-25 years back due to time, experience there was a difference in understandings and I regret the politics I played then," Borah added.

Further, the APCC president claimed that the age of Angkita Dutta is that of a fighter and being a daughter of Anjan Dutta she will fight.

Also Read: Angkita Dutta claims IYC president Srinivas BV asked her: "What do you drink Vodka or Tequila?"

"Angkita Dutta is still the president of Youth Congress and when her term will be over she will be given responsibility in APCC.

Former president of the Assam Youth Congress Angkita Dutta, who has taken the Congress party by storm by levelling a series of allegations against its IYC president Srinivas BV, said that the latter has been harassing her for the past six months.

Speaking to India Today NE, Congress leader Angkita Dutta said, "For the past six months Srinivas BV has been mentally harassing me and humiliating me."

Further, the Congress leader claimed that the issue began only after the Congress Youth Wing's national president Srinivas BV decided to announce the youth congress election in Assam.

Angkita Dutta asserted that she was elected the first vice-president and it was not more than a year before she took charge of her duties, however, following the exit of the then president to BJP she was appointed the full-time president.

"In my appointment order it was nowhere mentioned that I was the acting president," she added.

Speaking about the charges of harassment towards Srinivas BV, Angkita said that Srinivas engaged a person name Vardhan Yadav who is the IYC secretary in Assam and thru him, Srinivas BV has been allegedly harassing her.

Lashing out at Vardhan Yadav, Angkita Dutta alleged that the former has a history of corruption charges against him and was allegedly involved in Delhi University's Ramjas College admission case for which he was lodged in Tihar jail.

"I don't understand how can a person like Vardhan Yadav become an IYC secretary," she added.