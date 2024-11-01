Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah urged voters to consider the Congress as a viable alternative in the upcoming by-elections, set to take place across five constituencies. Borah outlined a clear argument for supporting Congress, pinpointing what he described as the shortcomings of the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration in the state.

Borah presented five key issues he claimed reflect the BJP’s governance failures. He asserted, “The BJP government has consistently failed the people of Assam, and it’s time for change. The Congress is committed to addressing the needs of the people, which the BJP has ignored.”

1. Unfulfilled promises on infrastructure development

Borah argued that the BJP had pledged to bring substantial infrastructure improvements across Assam, but these promises remain largely unfulfilled. “The state’s roads, bridges, and public facilities are in poor condition, and the government’s development claims haven’t reached the people. Congress has a history of initiating meaningful projects, and we aim to continue that,” he said.

2. Lack of employment opportunities for youth

According to Borah, one of the pressing issues Assam faces today is unemployment. He criticized the BJP’s inability to generate sufficient jobs, particularly for young people entering the workforce. “The BJP promised job creation, but thousands of youth remain unemployed. Congress will address this with a comprehensive employment strategy,” he emphasized.

3. Failure to control rising prices

Borah stated that inflation, particularly in essential commodities, has been a heavy burden for the people of Assam. “Everyday items are becoming unaffordable, yet the BJP has not implemented any substantial measures to stabilize prices. Congress has a plan to tackle inflation and provide relief to common citizens,” Borah remarked.

4. Inadequate security measures

He also addressed issues related to public safety, pointing out that people in Assam feel increasingly insecure. “The government’s inability to curb violence and provide a sense of security is a significant concern. Congress will prioritize safety and work to build a secure environment for all,” Borah said.

5. Corruption allegations

Finally, Borah accused the BJP of indulging in corruption, claiming that malpractice exists across multiple levels of government. “Corruption is rampant, and it’s affecting progress and governance. The Congress is committed to transparency and accountability in public offices,” he added.

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