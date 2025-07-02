Assam Congress seeks CBI probe into sale of cows from govt project to BJP aides

The opposition Congress party has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities in Assam’s Gorukhuti Multipurpose Agriculture Project, particularly focusing on the sale of 90 Gir cows to private individuals, including relatives of BJP leaders and party functionaries.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday, senior Congress leader and former MP Ram Prasad Sarmah alleged that public funds were misused under the pretext of promoting agriculture and dairy production.

He claimed that while cowsheds (gaushalas) lack adequate support, Gir cows purchased under the state-backed Gorukhuti initiative have ended up in the possession of BJP ministers, MLAs, and other influential individuals without proper procedure.

"There is a clear mismatch in the statements made by Gorukhuti project chairman Padma Hazarika and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. While the CM tried to defend the project, Hazarika admitted that he was misled by the Agriculture Department on several issues," Sarmah said.

The Gorukhuti project was launched in 2021 on over 77,000 bighas of land reclaimed through a controversial eviction drive in Darrang district, primarily targeting Bengali-speaking Muslim residents. The eviction, marred by violence, resulted in the deaths of two individuals, including a minor boy.



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Congress alleged that the intended purpose of the project—to boost milk production using Gir cows and create employment—has been compromised. "Instead of benefiting the people of Assam, the project has become a vehicle for misappropriation of public money," Sarmah claimed.

The controversy deepened last week after Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah confirmed that 90 Gir cows from the Gorukhuti project were sold to private individuals, including his wife. Other recipients reportedly include BJP state president Dilip Saikia and MLAs Bhubon Pegu, Diganta Kalita, and Utpal Bora.

Sarmah questioned the legality and transparency of the sale process, claiming it violated established protocols. “This is no longer an administrative lapse—it’s a case of serious corruption,” he said, reiterating the Congress party’s demand for a CBI investigation.

While government functionaries have yet to respond to the latest allegations, the issue is likely to spark political debate in the state over transparency, accountability, and the use of public resources.