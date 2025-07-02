Massive eviction drive looms in Dhubri's Alomganj for 'Advantage Assam 2.0' projects

The Assam government is gearing up to carry out its largest-ever eviction drive in the Gauripur region of Dhubri district, as part of land acquisition efforts for upcoming developmental projects under the “Advantage Assam 2.0” initiative.

The move signals a major crackdown on encroachments on government land and reflects the state’s push toward strategic infrastructure development.

In a crucial meeting held on Wednesday at FA Memorial High School in Alomganj, the Dhubri district administration engaged with local land titleholders (pattadars) to outline the government’s plans and address concerns over the acquisition of approximately 4,000 bighas of land. Present at the meeting were the Dhubri District Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, and Gauripur Revenue Circle Officer.

The areas targeted for the drive include densely populated villages such as Alomganj Part-I, II, IV, V, VII, VIII, IX, and Baghmara, all under the jurisdiction of the Gauripur Revenue Circle. While the administration emphasized that much of the land is officially classified as government land, some of the proposed projects will also require privately owned (patta) land—a shift in policy from earlier approaches that focused solely on short-term land use or leasing.



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However, several pattadars voiced strong opposition during the meeting, expressing unwillingness to part with their titled land and homes. For many families who have resided in the area for decades, the looming eviction has sparked fear and uncertainty, with concerns about displacement and loss of livelihood taking center stage.

Despite the resistance, officials indicated that the eviction and land acquisition process would move ahead in the coming days. The drive is seen as a pivotal step in Assam’s wider campaign to clear encroachments and fast-track developmental initiatives across the state under the revamped “Advantage Assam 2.0” investment outreach.

The state government has yet to announce a comprehensive rehabilitation or compensation package, leaving affected families and stakeholders anxiously awaiting further clarity on resettlement and relief measures.

As the situation unfolds, the Dhubri eviction drive is set to become a defining moment in Assam’s land management and development policy, potentially reshaping the landscape—both literally and politically—in the region.