Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on April 25 submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner in connection with a rape case in Katani village in Tinsukia.

On March 20, a 13-year-old girl from Katani village under Bordubi police station was raped by a 53-year-old man.

Speaking on the occasion, APCC vice president Raju Sahu slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and accused them of not arresting the accused as he has a BJP connection.

''Beti Bachao Bati Padhao'' is BJP's slogan, but we have seen that the accused has not been arrested by the police as he is a BJP leader. Mewani was arrested from Gujarat and Pawan Khera was arrested in Delhi by the police, but the accused in this case has not been arrested so far. If the government doesn't take any action in this regard, then will protest,'' Sahu added.

The development comes after a team of APCC reached Katani village to meet the victim's family.

''When the matter came to the knowledge of the Victim's family, on 21-03-2023 her brother - Rajib Praja lodged an Ejahar to the O C, Bordui P S, praying for taking necessary action against the accused Samudra Rai, who committed rape of his sister. But as the police did not take any action despite repeated approaches by the mother of the Victim, she could not able to bear the pain and trauma, consequently, she committed suicide,'' the memorandum read.

It further said that after knowing the fact, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee is pleased to send a team of delegates to the house of the Victim to console them.

''Although the ejahar was lodged immediately on the next day of the incident, the Police has delayed the matter in taking appropriate action and consequently, the accused got the opportunity to flee away from his house. As the police did not arrest the accused and also did not make any arrangements for providing necessary relief to the Victim for the protection of her future, as the mother of the Victim, being unable to bear the pain and trauma of the incident has committed suicide,'' it added.

APCC claimed that even thereafter the police have not taken any pain to provide necessary relief or rehabilitation to the victim and also to arrest the accused, who is loitering freely.

''As the Police have not taken any proper steps in such a heinous crime, as such we do hereby bring the matter to your notice with the expectation that necessary steps may be taken to arrest the accused and for the immediate trial of the case and also to provide necessary relief to the victim for protection and education of the victim,'' it added.

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