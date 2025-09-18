Assam Congress to file police complaint against BJP over alleged AI videos targeting Gaurav Gogoi and Muslims

The Assam Congress on September 18 said it will file a police complaint against the BJP for circulating alleged AI-generated videos on social media targeting state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and the Muslim community.

An Assam Congress spokesperson said the complaint will be lodged at the Dispur Police Station here for registering an FIR. The party alleged that the BJP’s IT cell had circulated videos using artificial intelligence to spread misinformation.

The videos, according to Congress, carried captions such as “Assam without BJP” accompanied by AI-generated visuals of Muslims taking over Guwahati’s airport, stadium, and Rangghar amphitheatre. Another video claimed, “We can’t let this dream of paijan (outsider) be true” and appealed to people “to choose to vote carefully.”

The BJP, the Congress alleged, has been referring to Gogoi as “paijan” ever since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused him of having alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI.

Reacting to the videos, Gogoi said that the BJP was attempting to communalise the election campaign. “The words, actions and images produced by the BJP IT cell do not have the strength to scratch the surface of Assamese society. We will file a police complaint over AI-generated videos uploaded by the BJP targeting me and the Muslim community,” Gogoi said.



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Gogoi asserted that the proud Assamese people want politics that lifts the state to new heights. “Assam has been nurtured by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Ajan Pir, Swargadeo Sukapha, Lachit Borphukan and Bhupen Hazarika. People with links to smuggling of cattle, coal, betel leaves, drugs will not dictate the Assamese mind,” he added.

Gogoi emphasised that the Congress wants to build “a society of pilots, engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, bankers and business owners.”

The BJP, however, countered Gogoi’s remarks. The party alleged in a social media post that Gogoi was promising to build “a paradise” where his own hometown did not feature. “He screams about a Bor Axom (great Assam) day and night, but when it comes to his own constituency Koliabor, he has nothing but a promised land reserved for the Kanglaju (sic). Step down, No one is buying it,” the BJP wrote.

Meanwhile, Assam Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika alleged that Congress leaders had always spoken about “illegal immigrants who are changing Assam’s demography,” yet were now raising claims of Islamophobia. “If saying the presence of illegal immigrants is Islamophobia, then aren’t they themselves suggesting that all Muslims are illegal immigrants?” Hazarika asked.

He also criticised the Congress for allegedly enjoying “the failed ecosystem of journalists” and said that if AI was used to depict what Assam would look like if “paijan” grabbed power, “the picture would not be different.”